The Script light up Resorts World Arena, Birmingham - review and pictures

As part of their 2020 Sunset and Full Moons tour, the band played to a packed out Resorts World Arena on Friday night.

It is hard to believe the band - which consists of frontman Danny O’Donoghue, guitarist and co-songwriter Mark Sheehan and drummer Glen Power - formed 13 years ago, and they are still proving as popular as ever.

With a moon hovering high from the ceiling, the Script jumped on stage and launched straight into their first hit of the night, Something Unreal, followed by popular tune Superheroes and Talk You Down.

Mark then urged everyone “be kind to yourself” before the they sang If You Don’t Love Yourself. After a joke about the recent weather and storms to hit the country, they moved on to 2017 hit Rain - accompanied with a few umbrellas in the audience.

Their energy was infectious as Danny and Mark ran from either sides of the stage, before Danny made his way into the audience with a selfie stick which beamed smiling faces from the crowd onto the big screens.

Next up was a mix of their hit Good Ol’ Days with House of Pain’s Jump Around which really got the crowd excited.

The Script at Resorts World Arena. Photo: Valentine Zuczek

In one of the strangest moments of the concert, Danny revealed that during previous shows he had often rang his ex-girlfriends - but this time asked a fan for their phone and to ring their ex. Cue Danny taking the phone of a willing fan and sang Nothing down the phone to him - who surprisingly didn’t hang up throughout the duration and even appeared on FaceTime!

The Script effortlessly moved on to If You Could See Me Now to No Man Is An Island, before making their way into the crowd in the side stands to perform Run Through Walls - which they dedicated to their fans - and Never Seen Anything Quite Like You.

The band next moved to the B stage under the giant moon - before breaking into their one of their biggest hits, The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, which was released way back in 2008. The whole audience sang every lyric straight back to the band.

Soon followed Six Degrees of Separation and Hall of Fame, before the encore of new song The Last Time and Breakeven.

The Script ended their show by taking the audience back to 2010, with their number one hit For The First Time which prompted loud cheers, screams and chants from the audience. The band drifted off the stage as hundreds of phone lights lit up the area.

The show flew by in a flash and proved why the Script are still as popular today as they were back in 2008.