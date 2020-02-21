Menu

Alanis Morissette to play Birmingham show

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

Alanis Morissette with bring her European tour to Birmingham this September.

Alanis Morissette performing at the V Festival

The announcement follows the release of the Canadian-American singer/songwriters new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, on May 1.

The 45-year-old musician released new single, Smiling, today.

The tour will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of critically acclaimed album Jagged Little Pill, featuring singles You Oughta Know, Hand in My Pocket, Ironic, You Learn, Head over Feet and All I Really Want.

The album sold more than 33 million copies globally.

Morissette has sold more than 75 million records worldwide and has been dubbed the 'Queen of Alt-Rock Angst' by Rolling Stone.

Alanis Morissette will play Arena Birmingham, soon to be renamed the Utilita Arena, on September 29.

Tickets go on sale on February 28.

