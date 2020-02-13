Month-long celebration of music coming to Midlands and Shropshire

More than 140,000 children and young people are anticipated to take part in the Big Month of Music, the largest celebration of young people’s music-making in the region and children from Dudley, Sandwell, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Telford and Wrekin, Walsall and Wolverhampton will all be part of it.

In total, more than 130 concerts, gigs and events will take place during March, from large-scale, region-wide projects Big Sing, Big Play and Spotlight, to local TRY open days where families can try instruments and find out about local opportunities.

Month long celebration of music

There will also be a wide range concerts and gigs covering everything from jazz to pops orchestras, choir and recorder festivals to orchestral weekends and rock and pop galas.

Big Month of Music is the first major project of West Midlands Music – a collective of all 14 of the region’s Music Services, and the largest of its kind in the UK.

The project is designed to celebrate young people’s musical achievements and inspire and encourage them to continue their musical discoveries by signposting ongoing opportunities.

