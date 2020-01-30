Hip hop icons to join forces for Gods of Rap II tour in Birmingham

The show will see Nas, DMX, The Lox and Gang Starr perform at Arena Birmingham.

Rapper Nas, real name Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, began his career in 1991 as a featured artist on Main Source's Live at the Barbecue.

He released his debut album, Illmatic, in 1994 that received universal acclaim.

The 46-year-old has released eight consecutive platinum albums and has sold more than 30 million records worldwide.

Earl Simmons, known professionally as DMX, began rapping in the 1990s and released his debut album, It's Dark and Hell Is Hot, in 1998.

He has been featured in films such as Belly, Romeo Must Die, Exit Wounds, Cradle 2 the Grave and Last Hour.

Since his debut, DMX has released seven studio albums as well as his own autobiography E.A.R.L.: The Autobiography of DMX.

American hip hop group The Lox is made up of East Coast rappers Sheek Louch, Styles P and Jadakiss.

Formed in 1994, the trio has since launched their own label, D-Block Records.

MC Guru and DJ Premier made up Boston hip hop outfit Gang Starr from 1986 to 2003. Guru is the only original remaining member of the group following Premier's death in 2010.

They are recognised as being one of the first pioneers of jazz rap, and have released seven full-length albums as well as two compilation albums.

The Gods of Rap II tour comes to Arena Birmingham on April 25.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

For more information, click here.