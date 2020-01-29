Advertising
Fans have a splash at Birmingham Waterparks show - in pictures
This week pop punk group Waterparks brought their headline tour to Birmingham's O2 Institute.
The Texas trio treated fans to a variety of songs from their back catalogue, including Lucky People, I Miss Having Sex..., Stupid for You, Easy to Hate and more.
The tour followed the release of the group's third album, Fandom, released last year.
