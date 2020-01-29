Menu

Fans have a splash at Birmingham Waterparks show - in pictures

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

This week pop punk group Waterparks brought their headline tour to Birmingham's O2 Institute.

Waterparks in Birmingham. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

The Texas trio treated fans to a variety of songs from their back catalogue, including Lucky People, I Miss Having Sex..., Stupid for You, Easy to Hate and more.

Waterparks in Birmingham. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Waterparks in Birmingham. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Waterparks in Birmingham. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Waterparks in Birmingham. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Waterparks in Birmingham. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Waterparks in Birmingham. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Waterparks in Birmingham. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Waterparks in Birmingham. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Waterparks in Birmingham. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

The tour followed the release of the group's third album, Fandom, released last year.

