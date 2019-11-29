5 Seconds Of Summer announce Birmingham show

Speaking on their return to the UK, the band said: “We are so excited to bring the No Shame tour to the UK in 2020.

"The new album is almost ready and we cannot wait for people to hear it.

"We truly believe these new songs capture the DNA of this band but also represent a new era for 5 seconds of summer."

Formed in 2011, the Australian quartet is best known for songs such as Youngblood, Easier, She Looks So Perfect, Teeth, Lie to Me, Amnesia, Don't Stop and more.

They were originally YouTube celebrities, posting videos of themselves covering songs from various artists during 2011 and early 2012.

The group rose to international fame while touring with One Direction during their Take Me Home Tour.

Since then, the group has released three studio albums and embarked on three world tours.

5 Seconds Of Summer will perform Arena Birmingham on May 16.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on December 6.

For more information, click here.