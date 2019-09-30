Simple Minds to bring anniversary tour to Birmingham

The Glasgow seven-piece will celebrate their 40-year career with a show at the city's Resorts World Arena.

The group are set to release new album, Live in the City of Angels, on October 4, their eight live album since forming in 1977.

Selling more than 60 million albums worldwide, the band has released his singles such as Don't You (Forget About Me), Alive and Kicking and Belfast Child.

Simple Minds - Don't You (Forget About Me) [Official Video]

They have won an Ivor Novello Award and a Q Award, and also garnered Brit and MTV VMA Award nominations.

Simple Minds will play Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on April 24.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

For more information, click here.