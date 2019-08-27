Italian opera singer wows crowds in Newport - in pictures

The Last Night of the Summer Proms event, at Cosy Hall in Newport, starred acclaimed singer Yuri Sabatini from Rome.

Yuri, who now lives in London, regularly appears in concert across the UK, Italy, France and Germany.

Tara Kelsey performs. Pic: Chris Rawlins

He made his UK professional debut in 2008 and was awarded best male singer in the Royal Opera House BP summer screens competition in that same year which saw him singing to more than 10,000 people in London's Trafalgar Square.

Telford's Tara Kelsey. Pic: Chris Rawlins

Yuri was joined at the event on Saturday by fellow singer Tara Kelsey, a Telford-based mezzo soprano.