I Prevail announce Birmingham show on Trauma tour

The tour will coincide with the release of the quintet's second studio album, Trauma.

Formed in 2013, the group is best known for songs such as Breaking Down, Bow Down, Scars, My Heart I Surrender, Stuck in Your Head, and a cover of Taylor Swift's Blank Space.

The band has toured across the world with the likes of Pierce the Veil, Neck Deep, The Word Alive, We Came as Romans, Escape the Fate and more.

I Prevail will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on March 24, 2020.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am this Friday.

