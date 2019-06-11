The Jacksons, Burt Bacharach, Brand New Heavies and more: Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul Festival returning to Birmingham

The three-day event will see performances from the likes of The Jacksons, Burt Bacharach, Craig Charles, The Brand New Heavies, Khruangbin, Brian Jackson and more.

This year will see the team celebrate the festival's 10th anniversary. Organisers are promising their biggest programme of entertainment yet, having opened the new Off Piste area of the park last year.

The programme for Off Piste and the festival is set to expand this year to encompass even more music plus dance sessions, artist Q&A’s, music workshops and more.

Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul Festival is produced by the team behind Moseley Folk and Arts Festival and Lunar Festival.

Read more: WIN: Weekend tickets to Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul Festival in Birmingham

Last year’s sell-out event saw Jimmy Cliff, Sister Sledge and Candi Staton headline. Other performances came from Roy Ayers, Craig Charles, Jungle Brothers’ 30th Anniversary, Fred Wesley, David Rodigan and many more.

The likes of Chaka Khan, Soul II Soul, George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic, De La Soul, Gregory Porter, Fun Lovin Criminals, Chic Feat. Nile Rogers and Public Enemy have also provided headline performances at past events.

Mostly Jazz, Funk and Sould Festival will take place from July 12 to 14 at Moseley Park.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.