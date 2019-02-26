Birmingham, Shrewsbury dates for Jack Lukeman

He is a multi-award-winning, platinum-selling household name in Ireland, referred to as a national treasure, and is now looking to make a name for himself outside the Emerald Isle.

He released his latest album Magic Days last year, and will be touring tracks from that as well as his extensive back catalogue in his new shows.

The album features a veteran team of gifted musicians on it, with string arrangements from Golden Globe-nominated composer Brian Byrne (Katy Perry, Chaka Khan, Van Morrison) and long-time collaborator Derek Cronin. The Commitments' Conor Brady provided guitar, with drums by Conor Donavan (Damien Rice/Ed Sheeran), and Greek sound wizard Vasileios Gourgourinis wrapping up the production.

Jack has been a busy man over the past couple of years, with a remarkable 220 gigs under his belt and supporting acts such as Van Morrison, Imelda May and The Proclaimers on stage.

“To tell you the truth, the biggest buzz I honestly get, and it's a very rare one, is from singing," he says. "I have to say, there have been stages where while singing and breathing all my air out during the process, it's been so emotional, there’s been times where I have actually blacked out."

A native of Athy Co. Kildare in Ireland, Lukeman left school at 15, and after a short stint working for the family business, by the age of 18 he knew music was meant to be his chosen path.

Jack’s latest album Magic Days takes inspiration from the personal challenges in everyday life, such as Sky News Blues, which he wrote after viewing the daily worldwide tragedies Sky News reports on.

“To me music has always had an unexplainable magic," he says of its title. "It opens up all kinds of worlds in the imagination and can transform the electricity in a room. Its mystery is an endless pursuit. Each time a song is created and finally finished it’s a magic day.”

Jack Lukeman's tour first stops off at Birmingham's Glee Club on march 15 before heading to Shrewsbury's Henry Tudor House on March 19.

Tickets are available from the venues.