Rock 'n' Roll Panto moves into big top tent for one year only - oh yes it does

But Sleeping Beauty has one big difference - its venue.

For one year only the Rock ‘n’ Roll panto at the Mold venue takes place in a big top tent as the re-development of the building continues.

The big top will seat over 900 audience members on three sides, meaning, organisers say, audiences will be closer to the action than ever before.

"The space is heated and has padded seats. There is level access with 10 wheelchair spaces available and the shuttle bus will also be running from the car park for those that need it."

Seats can be booked online at theatrclwyd.com/event/sleeping-beauty.

Theatr Clwyd is one of only four theatres in the country to build sets, and props, create and paint scenery and makes costumes entirely in-house. And this production will be no different with the creative team building, sewing and making props for this huge-scale production.

Written once again by award-winning writer Christian Patterson, audiences are promised a show full of quick wit and comedic quips. Christian is one of the most recognisable faces on the Theatr Clwyd stage, having performed on it many times in shows including The Rise and Fall of Little Voice and Insignificance.

Returning to the panto is Phylip Harries as Nurse Nellie, award-winning panto villain Ben Locke as Mordecai, Alice McKenna as Fang, Celia Cruwys-Finnigan as Muddles, Caitlin Lavagna as Cwtch, Georgina White as Calon and Dan Bottomley as King Dom.

Making their Theatr Clwyd debuts are Theo Diedrick as Snarl, Emma Kinney as Beauty and Ai Kumar as Cariad.

This year Francesca Goodridge and Daniel Lloyd, associate directors of Theatr Clwyd, will direct the Rock ‘n’ Roll panto. Having performed in Theatr Clwyd pantomimes for many years and been associate director on last year’s award-winning panto, Daniel is no stranger to the genre.

Francesca Goodridge was assistant director on Dick Whittington Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto at Theatr Clwyd in 2018 as well as directing Christmas shows at other venues.

They said: "We are delighted to be directing the legendary Theatr Clwyd pantomime this year. The two of us have so much love for the Clwyd panto and, to get to step off the stage and direct it is proof that dreams can come true in real life - and not just in fairy tales!

"This will be a brand new experience for our audiences as the big top promises to deliver rockin’ panto on a scale we’ve never seen before - it’s going to be a treat! Our terrific team is made up of some familiar faces and some exciting new debut performances. We will have all the silly gags, all the panto magic, and tunes that will rock your socks off…with some new surprises along the way of course."