Treehouses plan at farm for nature-loving tourists

Plans have been lodged with Powys County Council to build treehouses at a farm near Caersws. Source: Blue Forest UK

Applicant Jing Dai wants to build five one-bedroom treehouse-style lodges, a new access track and associated works at Llwyngwyn Farm, Llanwnog, near Caersws.

There would be two types of treehouses. The smaller one would have an internal floor space of 27 sq m. A slightly bigger treehouse would have 35 sq m of inside floor space and documents say that the wood would be sourced sustainably.

The proposed development will also have external decking and is said to be in a setting “well contained in the wider landscape” and with “good access” to the existing buildings and the surrounding area.

Planning agent Simon Payne of Blue Forest Ltd explained the proposal in a design and access statement.

Mr Payne said: “The applicants have recently purchased Llwyngwyn. They love the countryside and are in the process of considering how best to make the farm a sustainable enterprise.

“A key part of their vision is the development of unique, tranquil holiday accommodation for like-minded people who love active, nature-based holidays.

“The proposed treehouses will support the viability of the wider farming and woodland activities.

“Indeed, tourism is commonly found on estates and farms due to its low-key use and compatibility with farming and woodland activities.”

Mr Payne explains that the location and layout of the treehouses have been chosen to protect the “sense of tranquillity” within the wider landscape.

They will also be finished with natural materials to “amalgamate and integrate” with the landscape character.

Mr Payne said: “The business will contribute directly to the local economy with the creation of a part-time role to assist with the treehouse changeovers and by using local services and produce, wherever possible.

“On arrival, guests will receive welcome hampers, including a variety of seasonal produce from Llwyngwyn and local farm shops.

“A local guide will provide recommendations for local farm shops, pubs and tourist attractions as well as walking and cycling routes.”

Mr Payne added: “We believe that the site is capable of accommodating the proposed treehouses with a very small effect on the landscape’s character.

“The scheme as a whole has been designed to respect the scenic beauty and maintain the areas distinctive sense of place.”