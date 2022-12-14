Actor takes on added role directing popular panto

Robin Hood at Theatre Clwyd

He said that the buzz from his first night in pantomime as Dick in pantomime in 2005 had "kept him coming back for more".

Daniel, who is taking the part of Little John in this year's pantomime, admitted that besides many funny moments in the show he had almost ended up with a broken nose.

He said: "There are so many fun moments in this show.

"I am enjoying all the comedy from my fellow cast mates, in particular a scene that involves a spittoon and a terrific cameo from King Gruff at the end of the show, which may just steal the honours.

"The fight training has been a real physical challenge and I nearly broke my nose."

He described his costume as "a cracker" and added: "Theatr Clwyd has been so dear to me over the years and I feel so privileged to have worked there as often as I have.

"It has been key to my development as an artist and as a person.

"Its next chapter with the redevelopment will bring much opportunity and growth for so many more including the area, other artists, theatre makers and audiences.

"I cannot wait to be part of Theatr Clwyd's future.

"Having a crack at directing the panto has made me feel like a kid in a sweet shop, getting to try out lots of ideas and years of gags, skits and panto tricks.

"The show has such a rich range of story-telling, warmth, fun and, of course, great music."

He urged people to buy tickets for the show which runs until January 14 next year at Theatr Clwyd which gained the title of Regional Theatre of The Year through the Stage Awards of 2021.