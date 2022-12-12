Christmas arrives in Welshpool with return of festive tractor run

Festive tractors decked in bright lights travelled through the town, all in aid of the Addington Fund.

The brightly lit tractors left the livestock market in the town at 5pm before driving through Welshpool High Street, Buttington, Trewern, Llandrinio, Four Crosses, Arddleen and Guilsfield.

All money raised went to the Addington Fund, a specialist farming and rural charity which provides disaster relief and houses for families in England and Wales who must leave the farming industry and therefore their home, through no fault of their own.