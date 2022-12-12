Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Christmas arrives in Welshpool with return of festive tractor run

By Eleanor LawsonMid WalesMid Wales entertainmentPublished:

People flocked to Welshpool to line the streets on Sunday and watch the annual Illuminated Christmas Tractor Run.

Welshpool's Illuminated Christmas Tractor Run. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.
Welshpool's Illuminated Christmas Tractor Run. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

Festive tractors decked in bright lights travelled through the town, all in aid of the Addington Fund.

The brightly lit tractors left the livestock market in the town at 5pm before driving through Welshpool High Street, Buttington, Trewern, Llandrinio, Four Crosses, Arddleen and Guilsfield.

Welshpool's Illuminated Christmas Tractor Run. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.
Welshpool's Illuminated Christmas Tractor Run. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.

All money raised went to the Addington Fund, a specialist farming and rural charity which provides disaster relief and houses for families in England and Wales who must leave the farming industry and therefore their home, through no fault of their own.

Welshpool's Illuminated Christmas Tractor Run. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.
Welshpool's Illuminated Christmas Tractor Run. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography.
Mid Wales entertainment
Entertainment
Farming
News
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News