New musical premieres this week at Theatr Clwyd

Milky Peaks cast photo: Brian Roberts

Milky Peaks tells the story of a Welsh town in the middle of Snowdownia and of some of its characters.

Dewi, is a hotel receptionist,the mother loves Wales and her family, if only they knew she was there. Drag queen Pariah Carey’s drowning her past in alcohol while Linda runs the Arts Centre with an iron fist, terrified of putting on something weird. And Alun John, rugby club legend and possibly corrupt millionaire landowner just wants everyone to be happy.

But when it’s nominated as “Britain’s Best Town” by a dark, shadowy organisation, everything it stands for risks being lost.

Back in 2020 the show was in its final rehearsals when the pandemic hit, and the venue was forced to close. Tamara Harvey, Theatr Clwyd’s Artistic Director, said: "I walked into the Theatre with a sinking heart. Our Milky Peaks company were just finishing their sound check - we had to tell them that the Prime Minister had advised everyone in the UK not to go to theatres and so we were sending our team home. They asked to perform the first and last numbers from the show.

"I sat in the darkened auditorium, laughing and weeping in equal measure at this brilliant show that was suddenly in limbo. It means more than we can say to be bringing it back to life now - the wildly funny and bitingly satirical world that writer, Seiriol Davies and the company created all those months ago feels more vital than ever to share with our audiences here and across Wales."

Seiriol said: "When asked about returning to the project, writer and performer Seiriol said: It is surreal and brilliant to be coming back to Theatr Clwyd and to finally be opening Milky Peaks. Itfeels gorgeous and right to be telling this dark, sparkly, stupid-ferocious fable about our crazy world, which has not in any way de-crazied in the last two years."

"It follows three lost souls and a shabby drag queen as they try to save their community’s heart all while the dark side of the award threatens to blow it apart.".

Milky Peaks will be the first of Theatr Clwyd’s productions to be performed in Theatr Mix, part of its temporary theatre village. The show will be performed from Friday 1 – Friday 22 April and will then embark on a tour of Wales. Tickets are from £10 are available from the Theatr Clwyd Box Office on 01352 344101 or at www.theatrclwyd.com. The advisory ages is 14+ as there is some strong language and sexual references.

It is a production by Theatr Clwyd, Áine Flanagan Productions and Seiriol Davies. The show reunites collaborators Matthew Blake, Alex Swift and Dylan Townley who alongside Seiriol Davies and Áine Flanagan Productions co-created the acclaimed, award-winning musical How to Win Against History. Milky Peaks has been recognised by The Stage as one of the best musicals to watch in 2022.