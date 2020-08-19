Back down the mines for holidaymakers

Holidaymakers and day visitors can book a tour of the Corris Mine Explorers, based at Corris Craft Centre, near Machynlleth.

It was named the Best Activity / Experience in Mid Wales in 2019-2020.

The attraction, which reopened its doors on August 11 after approval from the HMS Mine Inspectorate, is running trips on most days for the rest of the summer. A Mini Mine Explorer - one hour trip - runs at 11am and a Maxi Mine Explorer trip - two hours - runs at 2pm.

The number of explorers is reduced to give everyone more space and each trip is limited to a maximum of three social bubbles or support bubbles. Up to 10 people, compared to 15 in previous years, are allowed on a trip and more than 100 booked in the first week of reopening.

The tours are guided by Mark Waite and bookings must be made online at www.corrismineexplorers.co.uk up to 10pm the night before visitors wish to explore, as the attraction’s reception area and shop are closed.

“We are offering the same fantastic, award winning underground trips with additional measures in place for everyone's safety,” said a Corris Mine Explorers spokesman.

Designer makers at Corris Craft Centre say they have been pleasantly surprised by the steady flow of visitors in such uncertain times since they reopened on June 22. The popular King Arthur’s Labyrinth, which is also based at the centre, remains closed due to social distancing restrictions.

Corris Mine Explorers, King Arthur's Labyrinth and Corris Craft Centre are all members of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation representing more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and the Meirionnydd region of Gwynedd.