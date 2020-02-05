Montgomeryshire Literary Festival's next chapter announced

Montgomeryshire Literary Festival, now in its third year, has announced its star-studded line up which includes best-selling crime writer, Val McDermid, historian and politician, William Hague, and poet, Frieda Hughes.

The three day event, founded by Simon Baynes, aims to celebrate authors in Wales and the Welsh borders.

Over 20 events are planned for this year's festival, ranging from author presentations and interviews, poetry readings, writing workshops to an open mic evening, art trail, music and even a literary cricket tea.

Other writers who have confirmed their attendance include naturalist Iolo Williams, The Warlock Experiment author, Alix Nathan; the cricket writers Marcus Berkmann and Roger Morgan-Grenville for a 'Literary Cricket Tea'; Mike Parker, author of On Red Hill, and the award-winning writer Cynan Jones, who will lead a workshop on writing short stories.

Also, as a special treat for fans of storytelling combined with music, Chocolat author Joanne Harris’s #Storytime band will be performing one night at the festival.

Sarah Morris, new chair of the Monty Lit Fest committee, said: "During the previous two years the festival took place in a single location; Bodfach Hall then Gregynog Hall, so it is a big change this year to have at least five different venues hosting authors.

"We hope it will add interest to our exciting programme of speakers and make Montgomery a very special place to be on 12th to 14th June, both for the local community and for book-loving visitors."

Most sessions will take place in Montgomery Town Hall but smaller venues such as Monty Brewery Visitor's Centre, Ivy House Cafe, St Nicholas' Church and Montgomery Cricket Club will also be hosting events.

Organisers said the programme will be finalised in the next few weeks and tickets go on sale March 1. To find out more, visit www.montylitfest.com