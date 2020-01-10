Birmingham event with Paul McKenna

The hypnotist, writer and presenter will tour following the publication of his book, Seven Things That Make Or Break A Relationship.

The second show of the seven-date tour will see him speak at the University of Birmingham, Bramall Music Building on March 11.

A spokesperson said: "Success and happiness are not accidents that just randomly happen to some people and not to others. They are created by certain ways of thinking and acting in the world. In a rare opportunity to attend an evening workshop with Paul McKenna at this amazing event, you can change your life for the better."

McKenna himself added: “I am so excited to get back on the road again. At these events I do everything I would do in a personal coaching session except with hundreds of people at the same time. It’s not a ‘talk’, it’s an interactive experience that is intended to leave people feeling optimistic, motivated, confident and with a positive future.”

Paul McKenna, Ph.D. was recently named by the Sunday Times as one of the world’s leading and most important modern gurus alongside Nelson Mandela and the Dalai Lama. He is one of the best-selling self-help authors of all time, with his books having been translated and sold in 35 countries, totalling 10 million books in the last decade.

Hollywood movie stars, Olympic gold medallists, rock stars, leading business achievers and royalty have all used his knowledge to help them, he says. And over the past 20 years, he claims to have helped millions of people successfully quit smoking, lose weight, overcome insomnia, eliminate stress and increase self-confidence.

Tickets to the Change Your Life 2020 Tour in Birmingham, priced at £42.46, went on sale yesterday.

To buy, visit the Eventbrite website.