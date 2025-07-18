Award-winning Shropshire horticulturist set to open beautiful country garden for charity - here's where and when

Tom, who owns Offcot in Kynaston, near Kinnerley, Oswestry, is no stranger to supporting charity having previously welcomed visitors to his half-acre garden to raise money for the National Garden Scheme.

This time, he opens his gates for Macmillan Cancer Support’s Shrewsbury Fundraising Group on Sunday, July 27, from 10am to 5pm.

Tom Pountney with members of Macmillan Cancer Support’s Shrewsbury Fundraising Group at last year’s open garden.

Admission is £7 at the gate and all funds raised will be spent providing Macmillan Cancer Support in Shropshire.

Homemade cakes, refreshments and a plants stall will be available for visitors.

Sadly, the garden’s narrow paths are unsuitable for wheelchairs, frames and buggies and no dogs are allowed.

This year, Tom has 63 hanging baskets and pots in his garden, he has created a wildflower area to encourage pollinating insects and has planted new varieties of bedding plants and vegetables for visitors to see.

“The garden is looking really good and at its peak during July,” said Tom. “It’s probably the best I have seen it, as the trees and shrubs are quite mature now.”

Tom Pountney sat in his garden at Offcot.

Gill Eleftheriou, spokeswoman for Shrewsbury Macmillan Fundraising Group, said: “We are delighted that Tom is opening his beautiful country garden, nestled deep in peaceful Shropshire countryside, for us again this year.

“He tweaks his annual planting schemes every summer and I'm sure that the garden will be spectacular again this year. It’s a date not to miss for garden lovers and Macmillan supporters.”

The garden has been a labour of love since Tom moved to Offcot 10 years ago.

Having studied horticulture at Pershore College, he is now general manager of Love Plants, the specialist plants centre at Salop Leisure’s headquarters at Emstrey, Shrewsbury.

In 2023, he created the winning show garden for Salop Leisure and Love Plants at Shrewsbury Flower Show.

“The garden was just a field and the grass was over two feet long when I moved there,” explained Tom. “It’s now nine years old, as I spent the first year just clearing it out.

"I held an open garden for the first time five years ago and it’s nice to be able to share it with visitors and raise money for charity at the same time.”

Macmillan Cancer Support’s Shrewsbury Fundraising Group is also organising a second coffee morning and antiques valuation event with Halls Fine Art at the company’s Battlefield headquarters on Friday, September 5.

For more information, please contact the group on email at shrewsburymacmillanfundraising@gmail.com.

The postcode for Offcot is SY10 8EF.