National success as Shropshire pie maker wins at prestigious British Pie Awards

This week has actually been National Pie Week, and David, who only opened Whitchurch's Martins Homemade Pies and Ready Meals' shop in November, has done his bit to make sure Shropshire has its name on the national stage.

The pie-maker secured the top prize in the beef and alcohol category of the British Pie Awards – beating more than 90 other entries in the hotly contested section.

There was a second celebration too – as Martins also secured the 'best newcomer' award.

Award winning.

David, who is 36, said he was gobsmacked at taking the titles – adding: "I don't think I have won a trophy since I was in Cubs."

Held in Melton Mowbray, the Leicestershire town known for its pork pies, the awards were contested by hundreds of pie-makers across a host of categories.

David described the winning wagyu beef and ale pie as "absolutely epic", hailing the quality of the ingredients.