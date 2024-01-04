Hospitality skills event launches Green Chef Challenge in Wales

The final of the Green Chef Challenge will be held at the Welsh International Culinary Championships (WICC), taking place on January 22-24, 2024 at the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales), Newport.

Open to all UK-based chefs, the competition is for teams of two, comprising a senior chef and a commis chef under the age of 25.

They will be challenged to create a three course, predominantly vegetable-based menu for six guests in three hours.

The courses include a taco style starter using pointed cabbage, chickpeas and thyme, a main course using potatoes, wild mushrooms and leek and a dessert using pears, lemon verbena and white chocolate.

The final of the competition, sponsored by Compass Cymru, will be held on the third day of the WICC and finalists will be chosen from the menus they submit with their application form.

CAW president Arwyn Watkins, OBE, said: “We have decided to introduce the Green Chef Challenge competition because of the growing demand for vegetable-based meals across the UK.

“This will be an opportunity for talented young chefs across the UK to showcase their skills and creativity in developing flavour-packed dishes for a three course menu at Wales’ premier hospitality event.”

Forms are available at culinaryassociation.wales/green-chef-challenge-2024/

The cost to enter is £30 and the closing date is January 15.

Organised by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW), the 2024 WICC will also be holding the National and Junior Chef of Wales, Welsh Craft Butcher of the Year finals and a wide range of WICC skills classes as well as hosting the Skills Competition Wales hospitality finals.

The climax of the WICC is a black-tie Industry Awards Dinner on Wednesday, January 24, which will showcase the best Welsh food and drink. Tickets are now on sale via office@culinaryassociation.wales for the dinner costing £1,000 for tables of 12 or £100 for individuals.

The WICC’s headline sponsors are the Welsh Government, Castell Howell, Hybu Cig Cymru / Meat Promotion Wales, ICC Wales, Cambrian Training Company, Kentaur, Churchill, MCS Technical Products, Roller Grill, Radnor Hills, Dick Knifes, Cygnet Gin, Capital Cuisine and Ecolab.