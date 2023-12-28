Wetherspoon is holding a £1.99 a pint January sale and here is where you can get get yours

The pub giant has said it is reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals from Tuesday, January 2 until Wednesday, January 17.

This means the average sale price of favourite pints such as Bud Light and Doom Bar will be just £1.99.

Meanwhile, a classic cocktail will cost £2.99, a bottle of Beck's Blue at £1.49, Pepsi Max (14oz) at £1.49 and Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills) at £1.29.

Customers can enjoy savings on food, with an offer on small breakfasts and discounts on a range of small plates as part of a "3 for" offer.

Low-alcohol and alcohol-free drinks are also included in the sale such as Erdinger, BrewDog Punk AF, Stella Artois, Heineken 0.0, Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime, Adnams Ghost Ship and Beck’s Blue.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pubs too.

"The range of drinks and food on sale in the pubs is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks. I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers. As always, staff at the pubs will serve customers responsibly."

The January sale will be available across all Wetherspoon pubs, of which there are more than 800.

In Shropshire, Wetherspoon pubs include the Jewel of the Severn in Bridgnorth, The Hippodrome in Market Drayton, The Shrewsbury Hotel and Montgomery's Tower in Shrewsbury, the William Withering in Wellington, and The Wilfred Owen in Oswestry.