Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Telford restaurants - including Greggs
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine Telford resturants, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Rated 5: Majic Catering at Coppice House Halesfield 7, Halesfield, Telford, Shropshire; rated on December 13.
Rated 5: Gratitude Cafe at 8 Duke Street, Wellington, Telford, Shropshire; rated on December 7.
Rated 5: Subway Walker Clock at The Clock Tower Station Road, Donnington, Telford, Shropshire; rated on December 7.
Rated 5: Amanda’s owbist’ro at 35 High Street, Dawley, Telford, Shropshire; rated on December 5.
Rated 5: The little Christmas shop & Mrs Claus’ Kitchen at 33 High Street, Ironbridge, Telford, Shropshire; rated on November 24.
Rated 5: Truffles Cafe at 2 - 3 The Wharfage, Ironbridge, Telford, Shropshire; rated on November 24.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
Rated 5: White Hart Inn at 10 The Wharfage, Ironbridge, Telford, Shropshire; rated on December 13.
Rated 5: The Malthouse at The Malthouse The Wharfage, Ironbridge, Telford, Shropshire; rated on November 22.
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
Rated 5: Greggs Walkers Clock at Donnington, Telford, Shropshire; rated on December 7.