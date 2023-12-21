Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Telford restaurants - including Greggs

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Rated 5: Majic Catering at Coppice House Halesfield 7, Halesfield, Telford, Shropshire; rated on December 13.

Rated 5: Gratitude Cafe at 8 Duke Street, Wellington, Telford, Shropshire; rated on December 7.

Rated 5: Subway Walker Clock at The Clock Tower Station Road, Donnington, Telford, Shropshire; rated on December 7.

Rated 5: Amanda’s owbist’ro at 35 High Street, Dawley, Telford, Shropshire; rated on December 5.

Rated 5: The little Christmas shop & Mrs Claus’ Kitchen at 33 High Street, Ironbridge, Telford, Shropshire; rated on November 24.

Rated 5: Truffles Cafe at 2 - 3 The Wharfage, Ironbridge, Telford, Shropshire; rated on November 24.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Rated 5: White Hart Inn at 10 The Wharfage, Ironbridge, Telford, Shropshire; rated on December 13.

Rated 5: The Malthouse at The Malthouse The Wharfage, Ironbridge, Telford, Shropshire; rated on November 22.

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: