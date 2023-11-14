Date revealed for opening of Shropshire store selling 'epic brownies'

Darren and Melanie Crofts have managed The Gourmet Brownie Company for four years and have enjoyed great success with their sweet treats, attending seasonal and artisan markets as well as food and music festivals.

Now the pair are gearing up to open a store in Drayton Road, Shawbury, on November 20 and said: "We are looking forward to welcoming the public for the first time!"

Darren added: “We are really excited about the new project and it’s pretty much all systems go.

“We will carry on with the events side of things as we have made it a success and still like those.

“We both enjoy the element of getting out and about and travelling to all areas of the country.

“But we thought now was the right time to move into high street premises so that we have an ongoing business rather than just a seasonal one.”