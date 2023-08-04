Laura's in the running for leading food writer award

Laura Hadland

Laura Hadland has been named as one of the top three drinks' writers in the UK after being named as a finalist for the prestigious Guild of Food Writer Awards.

She has been recognised for three pieces of writing in particular including Up The Down Escalator: Beer Nouveau in Manchester for Pellicle Magazine.

Her works called The Ethics of Living a More Sustainable Life and Big Six Rebooted for BEER Magazine were also entered.

Laura has had bylines in a host of national titles and also runs a range of public and private tours and tastings, including a monthly beer tour in Shrewsbury.

Most recently she organised and led a sold-out beer tasting session on the Chef's School stage at the Shrewsbury Food Festival.

The winner of the Drinks Writer of the Year 2023 will be chosen by a panel of expert judges at the Royal Institute in London on September 6.