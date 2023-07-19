Notification Settings

Shropshire's Mytton and Mermaid gives pubs chain its best ever start for a new opening

By John Corser

The latest Brunning and Price pub to open - The Mytton and Mermaid at Atcham, near Shrewsbury - has delivered the company's highest ever sales for a new opening.

The Mytton and Mermaid at Atcham
The Mytton and Mermaid opened on June 1 after closing last year for a refurbishment after being bought by Brunning and Price, the pubs chain which also owns the Armoury in Shrewsbury, The Fox near Newport, and The Woodbridge Inn at Coalport.

A major refurbishment programme was carried out on the Mytton and Mermaids opposite the National Trust's Attingham Park.

The hotel has 10 bedrooms, and new gold signage has been added to the front of the historic building, which took on the unusual name in the 1930s, after it was bought by Sir Clough Williams-Ellis – the architect famous for the creation of Portmeirion in North Wales.

He chose the name Mytton after a local character ‘Mad Jack Mytton’ – a gentleman who squandered his fortune, and the Mermaid came from the crest of the Portmeirion hotel.

