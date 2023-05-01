Costa Coffee in Shrewsbury shopping centre given two out of five hygiene rating

Costa Coffee

The Costa Coffee in the Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury received the rating after an inspection took place on March 13.

The store based in Unit 9 on the upper level was rated good in two of the three categories inspected, but rated as improvement necessary in the third.

Temporary measures were put in place in order to allow the store to continue to trade safely whilst the issue was resolved, and the store is said to be trading normally again now.

A spokesperson for Costa Coffee said: "Costa Coffee takes all EHO ratings extremely seriously and were disappointed to learn about the rating given to the Costa Coffee store in Darwin Shopping Centre.

"Temporary measures were put in place to allow the store to continue to trade safely whilst the issue was resolved, which the EHO were satisfied with. The issue has since been resolved, and the store is trading normally again. We are confident that on reinspection, the store will be rated highly once again."

The rating of two out of five is the third-worst possible rating an establishment can receive, and the rating for the Shrewsbury store follows two Costa Coffee stores in Merry Hill, Dudley, receiving one out of five ratings, which the company said they were disappointed about but were working to resolve the issue and were confident that on reinspection, the rating would be higher.

Hygiene inspections focus on three areas, and these are 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building', and 'management of food safety'.

The Costa Coffee in the Darwin Shopping Centre was rated as good in 'hygienic food handling' and 'management of food safety'.