The Beefy Boys expand business with third restaurant

The Beefy Boys

The Beefy Boys launched their flagship restaurant in The Old Market in Hereford in 2016.

Their second restaurant, located in Shrewsbury, followed in 2021, and are now launching in Cheltenham.

The newest restaurant launch coincided with two landmark wins at the acclaimed 2023 National Burger Awards, including Best Burger and Best Burger Chef of The Year, awarded to founder Anthony ‘Murf’ Murphy.

‘Murf’ Murphy is partnered in the business by Christian Williams, who manages logistics, facilities and finance, Dan Mayo-Evans who runs the kitchen across the three sites, and Lee Symonds, who is in charge of events, content, and DIY burger boxes.

Murf said: “We are always eyeing growth but our focus remains on ensuring that we maintain the high-quality that we have come to be known for. So with that our goal for the foreseeable future is making sure we keep our high-standards up across all three restaurants, along and our events company.

"It’s been a mad ride getting to where we are, and there are many challenges for hospitality businesses at the moment, but it’s never boring.

"We stand with the rest of the industry in hoping that the government will do more to support our sector, as it’s been an extremely hostile environment to run a food orientated business since the Covid-19 pandemic.