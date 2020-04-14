New skills and precious quality time: Local families share their top tips for surviving lockdown

Since the public have been urged to stay inside to prevent the spread of coronavirus, families have been finding new and creative ways to stave off boredom, keep active and get through these uncertain times.

Various attractions and beauty spots have taken to the world wide web to allow families to explore from the comfort of their own home, such as Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, Dudley Zoo, Chester Zoo and many more.

Online classes have been teaching youngsters everything from workout routines through to new arts and crafts and more.

Various live concerts, comedy shows, and even informative talks have been held by a variety of entertainers to provide fun and laughter without having to go outdoors.

Here, we speak to families from across the region to find out their top tricks and tips to survive lockdown...

The Graystone family, Telford

In Picture L>R: Betsy Graystone, 6, Nell Graystone, 3, and mum Emma Graystone, from Telford

Advertising

What have you been doing to stave off boredom or keep active?

Mum Emma Graystone: We've been following the Draw With Rob activities. My six-year-old (Betsy) loves it and it's been relaxing for us both. We've been doing the school packs and we also made an assault course in the garden to keep us active. We have done lots of arts and crafts and Disney+ has been a massive help - it came out just at the right time to keep us entertained. In our street we have created a WhatsApp group and we have been going out at 5pm on people's birthdays to sing, we've been hosting a quiz and more. We have also been creating rainbow drawings to display in the windows.

Have you discovered any new hobbies or interests?

Advertising

The girls have been learning how to bake and they're started creating cooking videos to show other kids. Their banana bread tastes amazing. I've also been learning how to play the ukulele. I'm enjoying it, but I'm not sure the rest of the house is.

What do you miss most about normal life?

If you asked my daughters they would probably say McDonalds and seeing their friends. I would say being able to spend time with family

What is the first thing you will do when this is over?

The neighbours have said we are going to host a street party, and as a family I think we will be having a celebration for all the birthday's we've missed and Mother's Day.

And what are your top words of encouragement or advice for others in isolation?

Enjoy your time together at home and make some memories.

The McNaughton family, Telford

In Picture L>R: Izzy McNaughton 12, mum Donna McNaughton, and Toby McNaughton, 10, from Telford

What have you been doing to stave off boredom or keep active?

Mum Donna McNaugthon: We have dogs so we have been doing lots of walks, and we've got some new games that we've learned how to play. My son and daughter (Toby, 10, and Izzy, 12) both do training with Wolves so they have been sent some activities to do at home to keep them busy. We've also done a lot of cooking. Also, we have lived in this street for six or seven years now, and I've always known my immediate neighbours, but now we have a WhatsApp group including the whole street that we use. We've had quizzes, we all arrange to go out onto our drives and sing when it has been someone's birthday, so we've really gotten to know the neighbours during the lockdown. It has created such a community spirit.

Have you discovered any new hobbies or interests?

We've just spent time enjoying the hobbies we already love and getting to do them more.

What do you miss most about normal life?

The kids miss all of their sport very much since that has stopped, and we miss seeing all of our family. The children usually see their grandparents a lot and we can't at the moment.

What is the first thing you will do when this is over?

It will have been my birthday and Izzy's birthday during this time, so we will be having a big party

And what are your top words of encouragement or advice for others in isolation?

Take the opportunity to get to know the people around you and just enjoy the simple things in life.

The Petford family, Telford

In Picture L>R: Ava Petford 12, mum Donna Petford, and Seth Petford, 10, from Telford

What have you been doing to stave off boredom or keep active?

Mum Sarah Petford: We have been playing in the garden a lot, we've been walking the dog for exercise, doing cooking and baking, lots of activities really. The children have been doing school work and playing games as well. Our neighbours have been amazing. It has been both of my children's birthdays (Ava, 12, and Seth, 10) during this time and they all came out to sing happy birthday to them which was lovely. It's not as if we didn't speak to them before, but it has really brought our community together.

Have you discovered any new hobbies or interests?

We've just been doing lots we already enjoy - although the kids have been showing me their football skills.

What do you miss most about normal life?

Missing family. We have a lot of local family - both sets of our parents live literally around the corner as well as our sisters and brothers - so we really miss being able to see them.

What is the first thing you will do when this is over?

Definitely give both of our mums a big hug.

And what are your top words of encouragement or advice for others in isolation?

Go out in the sunshine as much as you can, try and keep active in the garden, speak to friends and family a lot and just keep your mind active.

The Jackson family, Wolverhampton

Lucy Jackson and her four-year-old son Coby, from Wolverhampton

What have you been doing to stave off boredom or keep active?

Mum Lucy Jackson: I've tried keeping a routine and planning the day for me and my little boy. We do our daily exercise routine as well as lots of creative arts and play. I also recently started an Instagram page to support other parents and carers called @covidkidsclub which not only helps me stay creative and thinking up lots of fun little ideas to keep kids busy, but will also hopefully inspire others to do so. I also plan for it to be somewhere where parents can share their ideas and feelings during this crazy time. I'm also having to keep in touch with some students I work with from home doing daily well being calls, checking in to see that they are safe and well.

Have you discovered any new hobbies or interests?

I've always done creative projects with my son so was lucky to have things already to use, but having this extra time at the moment is definitely helping me be more creative - cardboard boxes and my glue gun are my best friends at the moment. I have also enjoyed cooking healthier meals with my time.

What do you miss most about normal life?

I miss family and friends. Just the little things like going to my grandmas for a cuppa, going to my mom's house for tea and catch ups and coffee/lunching with friends. It makes you realise how we do often take those little things for granted. I also miss supporting vulnerable children at work and worry about them lots.

What is the first thing you will do when this is over?

When this is over and we are reassured it's safe then a family and friends reunion BBQ is on the cards for sure and lots of overdue hugs.

And what are your top words of encouragement or advice for others in isolation?

Do not overload reading or listening to the news. Try keeping a routine. Talk and reassure children. Keep in touch with friends and family daily and checking they are okay and talk about your feelings also and lastly stay safe and stay at home.

The Sandau family, Eccleshall

In Picture L>R: Mum Emma Sandau, dad Ove Sandau and Thorben Sandau, from Eccleshall

What have you been doing to stave off boredom or keep active?

Mum Emma Sandau: We've been going on one daily walk which has been nice because we live in the countryside so we can see lots of animals. We've also been doing a lot of painting and messy play indoors as well as sensory play with things like jelly and squirty cream. Me and my little boy have also been putting up lots of pictures on our outside wall for passers-by to see and smile.

Have you discovered any new hobbies or interests?

I would say this time has made me look at household items in a different way for my little boy and how we can incorporate them into play rather than ordering things from the internet. For example, instead of going to the shop to buy sand, I used flour and baby oil to create some indoor play sand for him to use.

What do you miss most about normal life?

Being able to go out and see friend and family.

What is the first thing you will do when this is over?

Go to visit family close by and letting our little boy go and see his grandparents and run around their farm.

And what are your top words of encouragement or advice for others in isolation?

It's hard, but try and keep busy. If you have young ones, rather than just leave the TV on, use it as quality time to do different things you may not normally have time for like getting paints out and getting messy.

The Richards family, Wolverhampton

Mum Louise Richards, dad Joseph Richards, and Jude Richards, 2, Wolverhampton

What have you been doing to stave off boredom or keep active?

Mum Louise Richards: Joe has been running around the block and doing PT sessions with his work colleagues through Zoom. I’ve been doing the Joe Wicks workout videos and we’ve all been generally playing in the back garden with Jude with his football to keep us active as a family unit.

Have you discovered any new hobbies or interests?

Joe has got back in to his gardening and I’ve been able to watch some TV that I wouldn’t usually watch because I’m always so busy. Cooking has always been something I’ve loved to do so I’ve had more time to be creative in the kitchen.

What do you miss most about normal life?

My mom and dad, Joe's parents, and the rest of our close family and friends. It’s been by far the hardest being away from them all. There’s been lots of tears, especially as Jude's normal routine was very rich in terms of family interaction. You take for granted the time you spend together.

What is the first thing you will do when this is over?

When it’s all over I’ll be making the rounds with my family and friends, sleeping over their houses, drinking and eating good food. We will take Jude to do all his usual things that he enjoys like soft play and getting a McDonalds. I’ll be definitely getting myself back to yoga and gym to take back some time for myself too.

And what are your top words of encouragement or advice for others in isolation?

Keep active and eat well. Try and keep life as close to normal by using platforms to connect online. And finally, look after yourself and take this time to reflect on what’s truly important,

The Sheffield family, Shrewsbury

In Picture L>R: Mum Eleanor Sheffield and Ruby Sheffield, 6, from Shrewsbury

What have you been doing to stave off boredom or keep active?

Mum Eleanor Sheffield: I'm a teacher so my children have had normal lessons in the morning, and then we've been doing things like cooking, playing in the garden, lots of chalk drawing outside of the house which has made a lot of people smile. We've also been writing letters, baking bread and just staying in and keeping busy. The irony of it is, however, is our social life is better now than it was before. Our neighbours and ourselves will all sit outside and have a glass of wine together or a bonfire.

Have you discovered any new hobbies or interests?

Writing and delivering letters. We would never write a letter normally - we'd send an email or a quick text instead - so it's been nice going old-school. We're keeping them and sticking them in a book so we can look back on them in time.

What do you miss most about normal life?

Routine and being able to go out. We miss being able to walk down the road and get a coffee or go shopping.

What is the first thing you will do when this is over?

Go to the beach. Come rain or shine we are going to the beach.

And what are your top words of encouragement or advice for others in isolation?

It's quite simple - just stay inside. If we can manage for 12 weeks then other people can.

The Bish family, South Staffordshire

In Picture L>R: Dad Derek Bish, Chloe Bish, 5, Alfie Bish 3, Ellie Bish, 8, and mum Alison Bish, Wolverhampton

What have you been doing to stave off boredom or keep active?

Express and Star's own Derek Bish: The first thing we decided to do was PE With Joe Wicks. It blows away the morning cobwebs and uses up some of the kids' energy for the day. Plus it is fun for everyone to do and the girls in particular look forward to it. It also gave us the basis of a very loose home school structure. I'm working from home so my wife has taken this on with some maths and English activities throughout the day - as well as a healthy dose of art in there to make sure it is fun. That keeps the kids more focused and motivated, and then they seem to enjoy the time they do spend in front of the TV or out in the garden.

Have you discovered any new hobbies or interests?

Aside from working out at home, we've got stuck into whatever DIY or gardening we have been able to. By no means are we green-fingered, but one of the silver linings has been having the time to get out and tackle overgrown hedges, paint the fence and rip down some rotting trellis. We've also got cracking on some painting. Unfortunately we can only do base coats at the moment because we don't have any colours, so everything is slowly turning white. I've been happy enough having extra time to play FIFA or Football Manager too, but Alison has been taking on courses online. She's just finished basic sign language and has two more on the go.

What do you miss most about normal life?

We were meant to be going on holiday this week - we were going to stay in a big house with my mum and dad, along with my sister and her family. We had been looking forward to that for a long time, so it was hard to have to postpone it. But there are worse things going on in the world and we have been lucky enough to rebook for another time.

What is the first thing you will do when this is over?

It sounds soppy, I know, but find some time to go and hug all our family and friends. We're a bit spread out across the country so we haven't been able to see each other in person at all - not even through a window - so it's been games on WhatsApp video and copious amounts of telephone calls. I know it is strange, but there are things I will also miss - like spending so much time with my wife and kids. Even when I'm working, it's nice to know I can have a tea-break or lunch with them. It will be great to see everyone back at the office, but hard to get back in the swing of things having been blessed with so much time with everyone here.

And what are your top words of encouragement or advice for others in isolation?

Structure your day - even if it's a loose plan the night before. The days we haven't planned have been the hardest.

The Boyle family, Telford

In Picture L>R: Mum Abi Boyle holding Alfie the chihuahua, Freddie Clee, 5, and Jack Waring, 11, from Telford

What have you been doing to stave off boredom or keep active?

Mum Abi Boyle: As a family we are normally 100mph all the time. Between two hours a day of school runs, a busy job, juggling co-parenting and hobbies, we never really sit still. We’ve suddenly got time. I’m extremely grateful for all the key workers out there keeping things ticking over, although I've taken a hit financially due to being self employed, I’m very grateful I can look after my children during this period. Having that time to be together now has meant the kids are out on their bikes every day, which they always ask for. I’ve taken up running along with them which would never have happened if it wasn’t for Joe Wicks’ PE sessions completely transforming my life. I’ve gone from just walking the dog to doing hiit sessions and running a little every single day.

Have you discovered any new hobbies or interests?

The kids have discovered a love for baking and cooking. My 11-year-old (Jack) has found a real passion for cooking from scratch. Normally he’s only allowed to use the toaster.

What do you miss most about normal life?

Jack and Freddie, five, are definitely missing the social aspect of school. It’s a huge change routine wise too. I don’t think this has phased them massively but I’ve had to adopt a new routine for homelife so we all keep our sanity. We’re spending three meals together a day at the table which is amazing, and although I’m not as good company as their mates I’m sure they’ll miss this time together one day. On a personal level, I miss working, I miss knowing when I’ll be out working next and meeting with my clients. It’s very hard managing even simple admin tasks with the boys at home 24/7, and I’ve found that difficult. I’m obsessed with my job, but usually I would love a break like this, the reality, however, isn’t as blissful as hoped. I miss being able to pop to a shop and have a chat on the school run with other parents too.

What is the first thing you will do when this is over?

As a family we cannot wait to get back out adventuring, we love theme parks and days out when we can squeeze them in so that’ll be great to be able to do again. But the priority will be to spend time with our loved ones, you really realise who’s important in your life when you can’t just pop and see them or meet them for lunch.

And what are your top words of encouragement or advice for others in isolation?

Homeschooling and suddenly being in each other’s pockets 24/7 can be overwhelming. But, ultimately, we’re all contributing to supporting our communities and NHS by making a few sacrifices, and making a few nice memories along the way for our children.