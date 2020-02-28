From puppy prizes to most popular breeds: We take a look at the Best in Show winners through the years at Crufts

The four-day event sees pooches of all different shapes and sizes vying for a variety of different prizes.

There is no title more coveted than the Best in Show trophy, taken home by Dylan, a papillon, last year.

The first Best in Show competition was in 1928, when Greyhound Primley Sceptre was crowned the first Best in Show champion. Since then, there have been 91 Best in Show winners, with 43 different breeds taking home the trophy.

Best in Show papillon Dylan with owner Kathleen Rosins. Credit The Kennel Club

In the run-up to the event, we take a look at the winners of the Best in Show accolade since the event was first held in Birmingham:

1991. Sh Ch Raycroft Socialite, clumber spaniel with Ralph Dunne.

For the Crufts Centenary Show in 1991, the show was held at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) and was officially recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s largest dog show.

1992. Ch Pencloe Dutch Gold, whippet with Morag Bolton-Lockhart.

Advertising

1993. Sh Ch Danaway Debonair, Irish setter with Jackie Lorrimer.

Danaway Debonair, Irish Setter with Jackie Lorrimer in 1993. credit the Kennel Club

1994. Ch Purston Hit and Miss From Brocolitia, Welsh terrier with Mrs A Maughan.

1995. Sh Ch Starchelle Chicago Bear, Irish setter with Rachel Shaw-Rainey and Tony Rainey.

Advertising

1996. Sh Ch Canigou Cambrai, English cocker spaniel, with Tricia Bentley.

Canigou Cambrai, also known as Albert, was the seventh English cocker spaniel to win Best in Show, making the breed the most successful at winning the prestigious award.

Canigou Cambrai, English Cocker Spaniel, with Tricia Bentley in 1996. Credit Marc Henrie and the Kennel Club

1997. Ch Ozmilion Mystification, Yorkshire terrier with Osman Sameja.

1998. Ch Saredon Forever Young, Welsh terrier with Judith Averis.

Winner of the Best in Show, male Welsh terrier Saredon Forever Young, poses with his owner Judy Averis and the trophy at Crufts

1999. Sh Ch Caspians Intrepid, Irish setter with Jackie Lorimer.

2000. Ch Torums Scarf Michael, kerry blue terrier with Ron Ramsay.

2001. Ch Jethard Cidevant, basenji with Paul Singleton.

Topscore Contradiction, Poodle (Standard) in 2002. Credit the Kennel Club

2002. Nord Ch Topscore Contradiction, poodle (standard) with Mr S and Mrs K Glenna.

In the very first year that overseas dogs could compete at Crufts, Mr S and Mrs K Glenna’s Topscore Contradiction, a Standard Poodle from Norway, won the Best in Show title.

2003. Ch Yakee A Dangerous Liaison, pekingese with Mr Easdon and Mr Martin.

2004. Ch Cobyco Call the Tune, whippet with Mrs L Yacoby-Wright.

Deedee the whippet, with her owner Lynne Yacoby-Wright of Mellor at the 101st Crufts in 2004

2005. Am Ch/Ch Cracknor Cause Celebre, Norfolk terrier with Elizabeth Matell, Pam Beale and Stephanie Ingram.

Coco the Norfolk terrier won Best in Show in more than 60 shows around the world. Coco stole many hearts when she hopped into the championship cup to pose for pictures following her win.

Cracknor Cause Celebre Norfolk Terrier in 2005. Credit Lisa Croft-Elliott and the Kennel Club

2006. Am Ch Caitland Isle Take a Chance, Australian shepherd with Nancy Resetar.

2007. Ch/Am Ch Araki Fabulous Willy, Tibetan terrier with John Shaw and Neil Smith.

Crufts Best in Show winner, Chance (aka - Caitland Isle Take a Chance) the Australian shepherd, of California, U.S. sits with the trophy at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, in 2006

2008. Ch Jafrak Philippe Olivier, giant schnauzer with Mr and Mrs Cullen.

2009. Ch Efbe's Hidalgo At Goodspice, sealyham terrier with Marjorie Good.

Hidalgo At Goodspice, Sealyham Terrier with Marjorie Good in 2009. Credit Lisa Croft-Elliott and the Kennel Club

2010. Sh Ch/Aust Ch Hungargunn Bear It'n Mind, Hungarian vizsla with Mrs N and Mrs K Craggs and Armstrong.

2011. Sh Ch Vbos The Kentuckian, retriever (flat-coated) with Jim Irvine.

Vbos The Kentuckian, also known as Jet, is the oldest dog to have won Best in Show, aged nine years and seven months old.

Vbos The Kentuckian, Retriever (Flat-Coated) with Jim Irvine in 2011. Credit Lisa Croft-Elliot and the Kennel Club

2012. Ch Zentarr Elizabeth, lhasa apso with Margaret Anderson.

2013. Ch Soletrader Peek A Boo, petit basset griffon vendéen with Sara Robertson and Wendy Doherty.

Soletrader Peek A Boo, Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen in 2013. Credit OnEdition and the Kennel Club

2014. Ch/Am Ch Afterglow Maverick Sabre, poodle with Jason Lynn, John Stone and Sandra Stone.

2015. Ch McVan's To Russia With Love, Scottish terrier with Marina Khenkina.

2016. Ch Burneze Geordie Girl, West Highland white terrier with Marie Burns.

Burneze Geordie Girl, West Highland White Terrier with Marie Burns. Credit OnEdition and the Kennel Club

2017. Sh Ch Afterglow Miami Ink, American cocker spaniel with Jason Lynn and Rui Da Silva.

2018. Ch Collooney Tartan Tease, whippet with David and Yvette Short.

Collooney Tartan Tease, Whippet. Credit Flick.digital

2019. Ch Planet Waves Forever Young Daydream Believers, papillon with Kathleen Roosens.

Ch Planet Waves Forever Young Daydream Believers, also known as Dylan, became the first Papillon to win Best in Show.