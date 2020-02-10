What emerged as the top trend at the 2020 Oscars?

Wearing white on the red carpet is tricky – if you’re wearing a big, knock-out gown, it’s hard for it to not look like a wedding dress.

However, this year’s Oscars saw plenty of celebrities experimenting with white.

Unusual silhouettes and interesting detailing helped keep these outfits from looking too bridal.

Here’s how the stars styled their white outfits on the red carpet.

Cynthia Erivo (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Cynthia Erivo – who is nominated for best actress for her role in Harriet – is no stranger to big-skirted dresses. Her Oscars outfit was very much in her wheelhouse: a white, one-shouldered dress with a leg slit and accented hips. Erivo’s stylist, Jason Bolden, posted pictures of her outfit on Instagram with the words: “She Wanted Magical”.

Renee Zellweger (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Renee Zellweger is up for the best actress gong for the movie Judy, and she also opted for all-white. Her custom Armani Prive dress was one-sleeved, sequinned and sleek, and the form-fitting silhouette helped steer it clear from looking like a wedding dress.

Salma Hayek (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Salma Hayek went for the Grecian look in an all-white Gucci gown, with silver detailing and matching jewellery giving it a modern-day twist.

Lily Aldridge (John Locher/AP)

Model Lily Aldridge accented her white Ralph Lauren gown with a bright red flower on the hip, which matched her lipstick and earrings.

Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s wife, Vanessa Nadal, kept her white look fresh with the addition of shoulder detailings, which was mirrored in her bejewelled clutch and sparkling jewellery.

Billie Eilish (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Billie Eilish managed to work trousers into her look, opting for a white, loose-fitting Chanel two-piece.

Lilly Singh (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Meanwhile, Lilly Singh – wearing the label Adeam – hit the red carpet in wide-legged pants and a belted blazer with a dramatic, long train.