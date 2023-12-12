Where to see Flying Scotsman in the West Midlands on Wednesday - and rules you must obey

Flying Scotsman will haul tourists and enthusiasts from Cambridge to Worcester on The Worcester Christmas Express, which will involve skirting round the Birmingham suburbs on its way to and from the picturesque city.

The world-famous steam engine, the first to officially reach 100mph back in 1934, has been touring the country this year to mark 100 years since it first entered service.

However, it has not made it to the West Midlands during this time, meaning this is the only time in 2023 that the loco is coming to the wider region. And, with the loco due to be display in County Durham from this Saturday until January, and with no plans announced for 2024, it's unclear when Flying Scotsman will be returning.

Describing the route Flying Scotsman will take, The Railway Touring Company, which has organised the trip, says: "Crossing the West Coast main line, we now head towards Birmingham, although we will bypass the city by means of the Camp Hill line through to King’s Norton.

"We pass through Barnt Green and then descend the extremely steep Lickey Incline, graded at 1 in 37, and one of the steepest climbs on the national network. After Bromsgrove, we leave the main line to Bristol at Stoke Works Junction and head for Droitwich. We soon pass through the spa town of Droitwich as we approach Worcester, where there will be time to visit the attractions in the city centre."

Anyone planning to go out and see Flying Scotsman must follow Network Rail's guides for taking photos. Rules include:

Do not use flash photography. Flash photography may distract or startle the driver of trains passing by, and in between the Flying Scotsman there will be a regular railway service continuing to operate

If you are at a station, follow any and all instructions from station staff. Do not cross the marked line on the platform and do not lean over onto the track

Do not encroach onto private land which you do not have prior permission to access

Do not trespass on to the tracks or any other part of the railway that is not available to passengers

Do not climb on any structure or interfere with platform equipment

Do not obstruct any signalling equipment or signs which are vital to the safe running of the railway

Do not wear anything which is similar in colour to safety clothing, such as high-visibility jackets, as this could cause confusion to drivers and other railway employees

Do not gather together in groups at busy areas of the platform (e.g. customer information points, departure screens, waiting areas, seating etc.) or where this may interfere with the duties of station staff or passengers boarding trains or moving around the station

Outward journey times

Nuneaton - 10.21am

Coleshill Parkway - 10.39am