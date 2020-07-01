Shropshire's beautiful gardens welcoming visitors again

The National Garden Scheme (NGS) has released details of gardens across the county that are now available for bookings and visits, so those with green fingers can find a new favourite or return to their old ones.

Tickets are on sale for the rose-filled gardens at The Mount, in Bishops Castle, and the Upper Marshes, at Catherton Common, with its wildlife and ponds.

In addition, a number of other beauty spots are set to open throughout July.

Merton, at Bicton, featuring magnificent trees and a huge collection of hostas, will open on July 8; Ruthall Manor, at Ditton Priors, will be open on July 11 and 12; Beaufort, in Telford, featuring the National Collection of Pitcher Plants is due to open on July 18; Lower Brookshill, at Nind, will be open on July 18 and 19, and Sambrook Manor, near Newport, will be open on July 19.

Tickets can be bought at ngs.org.uk

Allison Walter, Shropshire's NGS organiser, said that visitors can be confident of a safe day out.

"Fundraising for our nursing charities is well under way again, so thank you all so much for your support, it is much appreciated," she said.

"If you haven't visited a National Garden Scheme garden yet, you can be assured of a safe, friendly welcome. We work out in advance the safe, maximum number of visitors for the garden, allowing visitors plenty of time and space to visit so you can visit our gardens with confidence.

"A typical comment from our visitors is 'it's just so lovely to be out to share someone else's garden!' So many visitors have also taken the opportunity to meet up safely with family members and have a picnic in our gardens.

"All you need to do to book a ticket to one of our gardens is to go to the National Garden Scheme website, click on Book to Visit a Garden, then Midlands, and all the Shropshire gardens open in the coming week will be shown. Then click on the time you'd like to come and the number of tickets you'd like and pay for them online - it is very straightforward and easy."