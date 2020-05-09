Telford College student chef cooks up treats in her home kitchen

Telford College catering student Phoebe Braddock has been donning her chef’s whites to rustle up recipes in her own kitchen, while keeping in regular touch with her tutors.

Charlotte Anson, learner manager for catering courses at the college, said: “Phoebe is proving to be a very dedicated and committed member of our course.

“She has been doing a great deal of cooking and baking at home, as well as staying in regular contact with her tutors to ensure she remains on track with her studies.

“She’s also been providing us with some pictures of the wonderful practical work she has been producing – which have been fantastic to see.”

Among the dishes already created by 16-year-old Phoebe since her home study routine began are savoury dumplings, bacon-wrapped chicken, chocolate roulade, plus bread and scones.

She said: “I’ve been enjoying working from home – even though the lack of proper equipment and ingredients can be annoying at times.

“Thanks to emails, it is easy to communicate with my tutor and get advice on how fix it.”

Phoebe’s tutor Julie Johnson said: “She’s been extremely busy, and has shown a great deal of commitment and dedication."

Phoebe said she has also been combining her home study cookery sessions during lockdown with drawing, writing, painting, sculpting, reading, and listening to music.

Telford College is one of the region’s largest further education colleges, with around 3,000 full and part-time students, plus more than 1,100 apprentices.

The college has continued to deliver its curriculum during lockdown, and the application process is now under way for the 2020/21 academic year, starting in September.

Video interviews are available for potential candidates, and a ‘virtual open day’ is also planned in the coming weeks to showcase the college’s courses and facilities.