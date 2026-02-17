Elan Valley partners The Metropole Hotel & Spa to offer £4,000 wedding prize

Win a dream wedding at Pen y Garreg Dam in the beautiful Elan Valley. Image: Ann L. Seymour

Dwr Cymru’s Elan Valley and The Metropole Hotel & Spa have joined forces to offer a stunning prize - a wedding package worth £4,000, featuring a ceremony held inside the historic Pen y Garreg Dam.

One lucky couple can exchange vows surrounded by the magnificent Victorian engineering of the Elan Valley and capture once-in-a-lifetime wedding photos in this extraordinary venue, usually closed to the public.

After saying "I do" next to the Victorian Tower of Pen y Garreg Dam, the celebration continues just a 25 minute drive away at The Metropole Hotel & Spa in Llandrindod Wells, where grand Victorian elegance meets award-winning service.

The prize consists of exclusive use of Pen y Garreg Dam for 30 guests, including transport from Elan Valley Visitor Centre, elegant decorations along with a welcome drink.

The wedding reception includes a three-course wedding breakfast for up to 30 guests at The Metropole Hotel & Spa, with room hire included.

The newlyweds will also enjoy complimentary overnight accommodation on their wedding night.

Even those who don't scoop the top prize won't walk away empty-handed, as all entrants will receive a 10% discount on any 2026 wedding ceremony booking at Pen y Garreg Dam.

“Pen y Garreg isn't just a venue; it's a piece of Welsh history,” said Vikki Hadnett, Elan Valley deputy manager and wedding co-ordinator.

“It's incredibly rare for couples to have the opportunity to celebrate their marriage inside one of the UK's few dams open to the public, making this an unforgettable experience.

“Combining that with The Metropole Hotel & Spa creates a day that has rustic charm and refined luxury. Many couples are seeking distinctive venues, especially those surrounded by nature, and this partnership delivers something different.”

Couples can enter the competition by visiting the official Elan Valley wedding page:

elan-valley.co.uk/elan-valley-wedding-venue-mid-wales/ . The competition closes on March 15, 2026.