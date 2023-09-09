Bridgnorth theatre to stage comedy play for charity

The cast of Music 4 Theatre

Music 4 Theatre will present ‘The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s production of A Christmas Carol’.

The production follows the attempts by an amateur dramatic group to put on a performance of Dickens' famous festive story.

“This amazing ‘play within a play’ is extremely funny – if you like Acorn Antiques or The Play What Went Wrong then this is definitely for you!,” said director Sarah Isaacs.

“The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society tries to perform a version of A Christmas Carol but their productions always go awry.

“They have wrong sound effects, misplaced props and actors who don't know their lines. Despite all the mishaps, they manage to tell the story of Scrooge, Cratchit and Tiny Tim in a unique way.

“This all makes for superb entertainment and we are sure our audiences will enjoy the on-stage chaos – and it’s all in aid of an essential local service.”

It will be staged at Quatt Village Hall on October 20 and 21, from 7.30pm, and tickets are available online at ticketsource.co.uk/quatt-village-hall