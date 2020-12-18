Churches stage special crib tour

Instead of a traditional community sing-a-along there will be Pilgrimage of Cribs offered before and after Christmas Day.

Visitors will be able to view crib scenes in the decorated sites and listen to carols. Tasley Church will be open for viewings on Sunday; Monkhopton and St Mary’s Bridgnorth on Monday; Quatford and St James’ Hall Church on Tuesday; Acton Round and Astley Abbots on Wednesday; Aston Eyre and Oldbury on Christmas Eve; Monkhopton and St Mary’s Bridgnorth on Boxing Day; St James’ Hall Church and Oldbury on December 27; Aston Eyre and Quatford on December 28; and Astley Abbots and Acton Round on December 29.