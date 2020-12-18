Churches stage special crib tour

Carol services are being organised differently this year but churches in and around Bridgnorth have come up with a crib tour to help residents celebrate the season of goodwill safely.

Sue Kennedy prepares the crib display at St Mary's Church, Acton Round near Bridgnorth
Sue Kennedy prepares the crib display at St Mary's Church, Acton Round near Bridgnorth

Instead of a traditional community sing-a-along there will be Pilgrimage of Cribs offered before and after Christmas Day.

Participating chapels will be open between 10.30am and 3.30pm on scheduled days.

Visitors will be able to view crib scenes in the decorated sites and listen to carols. Tasley Church will be open for viewings on Sunday; Monkhopton and St Mary’s Bridgnorth on Monday; Quatford and St James’ Hall Church on Tuesday; Acton Round and Astley Abbots on Wednesday; Aston Eyre and Oldbury on Christmas Eve; Monkhopton and St Mary’s Bridgnorth on Boxing Day; St James’ Hall Church and Oldbury on December 27; Aston Eyre and Quatford on December 28; and Astley Abbots and Acton Round on December 29.

