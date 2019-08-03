Menu

Bridgnorth revs up for Scooter Jam

By Nick Humphreys | Bridgnorth | Bridgnorth entertainment | Published:

Mods and rockers will be revving into town for the Run to the Severn Scooter Jam this weekend.

Run to the Severn Scooter Jam takes place in Bridgnorth this weekend

Hundreds of people on their Lambrettas, Vespas and more will descend on Bridgnorth for the festival at Bridgnorth rugby club.

There will be music all day and through the evening on Saturday, with DJs playing the best in 60’s R&B, Northern Soul, Motown, Ska and 2Tone.

Bands confirmed so far include 5 O’clock Hero, Britpop United and Academy of Soul.

There will also be a bar, food and trade stands.

Promoter Carl Hanson is looking forward to welcoming visitors from across the counrty. He said: "Over 1,000 people attended last year’s event so we’re hoping for great crowds again this year. Be great to see you there."

Tickets are £5 on the gate on the day.

