12 incredible historical sites to visit in Shropshire this half term

Buildwas Abbey - Credit Josh Probert

As the half-term holiday is here, there's no better time to explore the remarkable historical sites that our picturesque region has to offer.

Whether you're a history enthusiast, a family seeking an educational adventure, or simply a curious traveller, the historical sites listed below have something to captivate every visitor.

Mitchell's Fold Stone Circle

A Bronze Age stone circle on Stapeley Hill, offering breathtaking views and thought to have had ceremonial significance.

Mitchell's Fold Stone Circle.

The Wrekin Hill Fort

An Iron Age hillfort atop The Wrekin hill with panoramic views and defensive features.

The Wrekin.

Bury Ditches Hillfort

An Iron Age hillfort in Clun with well-preserved earthworks and views of Clun Valley.

Bury Ditches Hillfort.

Offa's Dyke

An ancient linear earthwork from the 8th century, marking the border between Mercia and Powys.

Offa's Dyke

The Devil's Chair

A natural rock formation on Stiperstones associated with local folklore and legends.

The Devil's Chair at Stiperstones.

Ludlow Castle

While primarily a medieval castle, it has a history dating back to the Norman period.

Ludlow Castle.

Stokesay Castle

A well-preserved medieval manor house with timber-framed architecture.

Stokesay Castle.

Wroxeter Roman City

An ancient Roman city with well-preserved ruins, including a bathhouse and forum.

Wroxeter Roman City.

Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd

A beautiful natural area with Bronze Age and Iron Age hillforts and walking trails.

The Long Mynd.

Ironbridge Gorge Museums

Several museums and historic industrial sites, showcasing the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.

Ironbridge Gorge Museums.

Shrewsbury Castle

A medieval fortress in Shrewsbury with a rich history dating back to the Norman era.

The museum at Shrewsbury Castle

Buildwas Abbey

A Cistercian monastery founded in the 12th century, featuring well-preserved architectural elements.