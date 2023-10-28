12 incredible historical sites to visit in Shropshire this half term

As the half-term holiday is here, there's no better time to explore the remarkable historical sites that our picturesque region has to offer.
Whether you're a history enthusiast, a family seeking an educational adventure, or simply a curious traveller, the historical sites listed below have something to captivate every visitor.
Mitchell's Fold Stone Circle
A Bronze Age stone circle on Stapeley Hill, offering breathtaking views and thought to have had ceremonial significance.
The Wrekin Hill Fort
An Iron Age hillfort atop The Wrekin hill with panoramic views and defensive features.
https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/telford/2022/08/30/were-iron-age-salopians-the-first-eurosceptics-what-life-was-like-at-ancient-wrekin-hillfort/
Bury Ditches Hillfort
An Iron Age hillfort in Clun with well-preserved earthworks and views of Clun Valley.
Offa's Dyke
An ancient linear earthwork from the 8th century, marking the border between Mercia and Powys.
The Devil's Chair
A natural rock formation on Stiperstones associated with local folklore and legends.
https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/minsterley/2022/09/29/the-devils-chair-the-unsettling-story-behind-an-eye-catching-shropshire-landmark/
Ludlow Castle
While primarily a medieval castle, it has a history dating back to the Norman period.
Stokesay Castle
A well-preserved medieval manor house with timber-framed architecture.
Wroxeter Roman City
An ancient Roman city with well-preserved ruins, including a bathhouse and forum.
Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd
A beautiful natural area with Bronze Age and Iron Age hillforts and walking trails.
https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/shropshire-staffordshire/carding-mill-valley-and-the-long-mynd
Ironbridge Gorge Museums
Several museums and historic industrial sites, showcasing the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.
Shrewsbury Castle
A medieval fortress in Shrewsbury with a rich history dating back to the Norman era.
Buildwas Abbey
A Cistercian monastery founded in the 12th century, featuring well-preserved architectural elements.