Make Lego models and get paid! Birmingham attraction looking for two master builders

Master model builder Michelle Thompson and Harry Hill, the site's mini master model builder

Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham is recruiting for two Assistant Master Model Builders to continue building on their display of Lego masterpieces and to inspire the next generation of builders.

Potential candidates will compete in a 'Brickfactor' competition – like an assessment day, but fun – to reveal the best builders through a series of timed challenges.

The new assistants will run creative workshops to teach visitors how to build their own creations, as well as supporting the existing Master Model Builder, Michelle Thompson. Some of her work includes the centre's Miniland, which features a tiny replica of the city of Birmingham – including the world’s smallest Primark – made from almost 3,000 Lego bricks.

Master model builder Michelle Thompson

As assistant master model builders, the two lucky Lego fans will help craft more stunning showpieces – including special occasion builds for Halloween, Christmas and other holidays – and give a helping hand to visitors who want to create their own Lego displays.

Those who wish to apply can do so by submitting an application on Legolanddiscoverycentre.com by August 27.

Michelle and Harry

Following the application, potential candidates will then be asked to submit a video of themselves completing a building challenge, before showcasing their skills in the Brickfactor competition at Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham on Sunday, September 10.

A panel of judges made up of master model builder Michelle, mini master model builder Harry Hill, and the site's general manager Amy Langham will decide which contestants will take on the job.

Amy, general manager at Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham said: "This is the ultimate job for anyone who loves to play and get creative – especially with Lego – as where else can you be paid to release your inner child, play with Lego all day and create amazing structures?!

"The right candidate will have good attention to detail and creativity to bring our next mini creations to life, they will also be passionate about teaching the builders of the future by advising guests at the centre and running imaginative workshops.