Appeal for volunteers in a range of roles at National Trust site

A volunteer pictured outside the Martindale Cottage at Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses ©National Trust Images/Annapurna Mellor

The attraction in need is the Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses, located on the border of Staffordshire and Worcestershire.

And a range of roles are on offer including a chance to help in the garden, to be a guide for visitors, welcome customers and give people their time in the tea-room and at seasonal events.

Claire Hale, visitor operations and experience manager at the sites, said: "Come along to the drop-in recruitment day to talk to the team, ask questions and discuss the various opportunities we've got on offer.

"Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses is an incredible place to volunteer, with such a diverse offer. From quirky homes carved into the rock of the countryside, there's a place at the property to suit everyone.

"Whether you want to put years of skills and experience towards our cause or just want to try something brand new, we'll have a role to suit you.

"All our roles are flexible – whether you can offer your time every week or every now and then, we'd love to see you.

"Whatever your interest or enthusiasm, there's sure to be an opportunity for you to help with the vital work of keeping Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses special forever, for everyone."

The recruitment day is set to take place at the Rock Houses on the Compton Road on Monday, March 13 from 11am to 2pm.