All aboard as Polar Express returns to Telford for Christmas

Pictured are Debbie Owen and Alfie Davies

From Friday it will be a case of "all aboard" as The Polar Express brings the seasonal magic back to Telford Steam Railway.

The express has been a huge success in recent years, with more than 24,000 people attending last year.

The train ride is based on the 2004 Polar Express film starring Tom Hanks, which in turn was based on the children's book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg.

Travellers riding the Telford train meet characters from the book and film during the trips, which are part of the experience licensed by Warner Brothers.

It tells the story of a young boy who boards a train and embarks on an extraordinary journey to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus.

His life takes a turn after he encounters special people that make his journey memorable.

All part of the experience: Val Gregory, Michaela Garrow, Chris Whitehead and Alfie Davies

Gayle Parker, a Polar Express volunteer, said they were delighted to be bringing the event back for Christmas – and said it gave local people a chance to enjoy a major attraction on their doorstep.

He said: "The immersive show takes place at Telford Steam Railway and takes passengers through the Polar Express story to the North Pole where they meet a special guest dressed in red.

"This is a Warner Brothers event and local people will be able to enjoy this on their doorstep rather than having to travel to London or Manchester for a Christmas treat.

"Some dates have sold out already but some are still available.

"The shows start at 3.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.20pm and 9.50pm, with four every weekend starting on Friday, November 25, and on some week days through to December 23.

"People will travel in carriages named after Santa's reindeer.

"Tickets are sold in pairs and two tickets cost £61.99 with both children and adults receiving a small gift.