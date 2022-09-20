CCTV footage captures birth of incredibly cute and endangered giraffe calf

CCTV footage captured the birth

The six-foot-tall baby boy was born in the park’s new giraffe house, at 12.30am on September, 13 2022, to third-time mum, Arusha and dad Rufus.

Keepers had been eagerly awaiting the birth, but as the calf was born at night, the event was captured on CCTV.

After reviewing the CCTV and watching the live cameras from the giraffe house, keepers were concerned that the calf was having trouble standing to feed, so had to take the decision to step in and give the calf a helping hand.

CCTV FOOTAGE - GIRAFFE BIRTH



Watch the amazing moment our Rothschild's giraffe, Arusha, gives birth to her beautiful baby boy!



The calf was born in on Tuesday 13th September and will hopefully join the rest of the herd later this week

Lisa Watkins, head keeper of ungulates, said: "The wildlife team are extremely pleased at the safe arrival of a beautiful, male giraffe calf born on Tuesday, September, 13.

"It is even more exciting that he is the first calf born in our brand-new giraffe house, that was only completed in April this year."

Although the newborn is yet to be named, keepers will choose a name beginning with ‘K’, as all babies born at the Park in 2022 will have names that begin with this letter.

It’s hoped that once keepers are happy the baby boy has built up enough strength, he will take his first steps out into the giraffe yard this week, where guests may be able to see a glimpse of him from the safari drive-through.

The six-foot-tall baby giraffe, credit: Matthew Lissimore

Lisa said: "After a rocky start, where there were concerns over him being able to stand, the team worked tirelessly throughout the day and overnight to support both the new calf and his mother.

"Thankfully the hard work and effort paid off and both are now thriving, so we hope to be able to show him off to guests very soon."

"Rothschild's giraffe are classified as ‘endangered’ in the wild, so any successful births are more important than ever.

"We know he will become an ambassador for his wild counterparts, inspiring action and raising awareness of the issues they face in the wild."

Rothschild’s giraffe numbers remain low, mainly due to loss of habitat from deforestation and land being converted for agriculture. They are also at risk of poaching, for their meat and skin.

The giraffes at the Safari Park are part of a European breeding programme, which aims to conserve endangered species, so any birth is fantastic news for the longevity of this majestic species.