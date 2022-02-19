Notification Settings

New family of capybaras join Telford Exotic Zoo in time for opening day

By Andrew KerrTelfordAttractionsPublished:

Telford's Exotic Zoo has welcomed three new visitor attractions – the largest rodents in the world.

Ryan Jordan feeds one of the Exotic Zoo's new capybaras
Ryan Jordan feeds one of the Exotic Zoo's new capybaras

The zoo, which reopens on Saturday, following a period of closure for maintenance and development, has welcomed three capybaras named Solo, Smudge and Brenda,

Visitors to its facilities in Telford Town Park will be able to see the trio up close.

Speaking about the male, Solo, the zoo's director Scott Adams said: "He is from South America, He has a large, friendly face and is the size of a large dog.

"Capybaras are quite cheeky and like a bit of fuss and having their chins rubbed."

Staff have been working hard throughout January creating new features and animal enclosures ready for its opening day.

"We closed on Christmas Eve which has enabled us to do a lot of work," said Scott.

Ryan Jordan with Chutney the kinkajou

"We also have another exhibit which we will be able to tell people about shortly."

Telford Exotic Zoo, which moved to the park from its former home in Priorslee last summer, has more than 70 species of wild animals from around the world.

Chico the parrot, Tia the skunk, Chutney the kinkajou and the meerkats are among the popular residents.

"We can tell the animals have been missing having visitors," added Scott.

"The staff and volunteers here have been giving them extra attention."

Ryan Jordan with the Exotic Zoo's new capybaras

Scott said the zoo is open seven days a week for the rest of the year.

"It could not have been a worse couple of years for the zoo," he added.

"We had to close and demolish our old zoo and then there was Covid – it was a perfect storm.

"We are so excited to have a first full year in Telford Town Park."

For more details about Telford Exotic Zoo, in Hinkshay Rd, Dawley, visit exoticzoo.co.uk or call 01952 591164.

Andrew Kerr

By Andrew Kerr

Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.

