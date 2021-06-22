Adventure Cinema at Chirk Castle

Adventure Cinema has launched a UK-wide tour of socially spacious, open-air film screenings of popular films including The Greatest Showman, Grease and Dirty Dancing.

QEII Arena Telford, Chirk Castle, Powis Castle, Bantock Park in Wolverhampton and Erddig Hall in Wrexham will all act as cinema venues this summer.

Stopping at some of the UK’s most scenic spaces, the open-air events invite friends and families up and down the country to pack their favourite picnics, pick their cosiest blankets, and watch great films under the sun and the stars, all in a socially spacious and safe environment.

All manner of movies are being screened – from cult films like The Rocky Horror Picture Show and 80s classics like Dirty Dancing, to family favourites like Grease and The Greatest Showman, and some of the best modern blockbusters.

Ben Lovell, co-director at Adventure Cinema, said: "We had great fun putting on the UK’s biggest ever drive-in cinema tour last summer, and now we can’t wait to travel all over the country once again, this time with our open-air cinema season.

"Just like with the drive-in shows, we’ve worked very hard to ensure that these events are safe and lots of fun for all the family. We’ve got some amazing films to show in some truly incredible spaces, and we’re excited to offer guests two things they may have desperately missed in recent months: the cinema and the great outdoors.”

To ensure the safety of its events without hampering the magic of the cinema, Adventure Cinema has chosen socially spacious, open-air venues for the entirety of the UK-wide tour.

When entering each venue, groups will be guided to their picnic space by stewards, who will seat people safely away from other groups. Other measures include wide aisles to the left, right and centre of the event space, allowing people to safely move around, and regularly cleaned, individual toilet units with hand sanitising stations outside.

Movies being shown on the tour include: The Greatest Showman, 1917, Joker, the Harry Potter series, Grease, Dirty Dancing, The Lion King, The Dark Knight, Jurassic Park, The Goonies and Pretty Woman – depending on location.