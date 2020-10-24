Tree of Light returning to Church Stretton for Christmas

Church Stretton in the festive period

The Rotary Club of Church Stretton will again be bringing its annual Christmas tree to the community in the Square.

It will act as a Tree of Light, where people can remember loved ones who have passed away or those who they cannot be with by sponsoring a light on the tree.

Rotarian Peter Burt said: "Christmas this year certainly is going to be different, with restrictions disrupting the festivities for all of us.

"However, there is the Christmas tree, the Rotary Club of Church Stretton's annual gift to the people of Church Stretton, in the Square.

"As well as being a focal point for the town's Christmas decorations, the tree is the Rotary Club's Tree of Light that gives people the opportunity to remember friends and loved ones who are departed and especially this year, family and friends with whom we will not be able to be with at this special time."

A minimum donation of £5 has been suggested by the club to enter a name and all proceeds will go towards Hope House Children's Hospice, Midlands Air Ambulance and Severn Hospice. All names are posted on the In Memory boards located by the tree, on the Rotary Club of Church Stretton’s website, and acknowledged by club members.

Over the years, the initiative in Church Stretton has raised more than £55,000 for local charities.

Peter added: "The Rotary Club of Church Stretton would like to thank Church Stretton Town Council, John Stephens Landscapes, PCB Solicitors, Wrights Estate Agents, McCartney's Estate Agents, and all others who support the Tree of Light."

To sponsor a light, complete a form which can be collected by the Tree of Light, at Wrights Estate Agents in Sandford Avenue and McCartneys Estate Agents on Corvedale Road in Craven Arms, or downloaded from the Rotary Club's website rotaryclubofchurchstretton.co.uk