Reviews make adventure attraction a global award-winner

The attraction, based at the NEC Birmingham, has been recognised as a TripAdvisor 2020 Travellers’ Choice award-winner.

Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, the attraction’s consistently strong guest feedback has placed them in the top 10 per cent of hospitality/attraction businesses around the globe.

General Manager Marc Bell said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised by TripAdvisor for this award after what has been a challenging year for all attractions and businesses.

“This has been fantastic news for the team who work to deliver an exceptional guest experience.

"It is amazing to have made so many memories with our adventure-seeking guests, and we’re excited to continue offering the awesome adventure experience that we know our visitors love as we look forward to our second birthday in October.”

Just a few minutes’ walk from Birmingham International Train Station, and with activities suitable for guests aged eight and up, the Merlin Entertainments-owned attraction opened in October 2018, and has been popular ever since.

“Winners of the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor.

“Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners’ achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality.

"Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for guests as the world begins to venture out again.”

