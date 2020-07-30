Victorian day at county tourist attraction

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust says it wants as many people as possible who attend Blists Hill Victorian Town on August 8 to dress in Victorian-themed costume.

The trust – a registered education and heritage conservation charity which cares for 36 listed buildings in the Gorge – says it will be handing out special prizes to the best-dressed visitors and staging a day of Victorian-themed fun throughout the day.

Justin Tose, visitor engagement director from the trust said: “After all the hardships of lockdown we are giving everyone the chance to let their hair down and do something a bit different.

“With our close associations to all things Victorian we thought there would be nothing better than asking our visitors to dress up in the period costumes of the day. This is your chance to channel your inner Queen Victoria or Gladstone, or even dress up like a street urchin or Victorian chamber maid.

“We’ll be awarding prizes throughout the day for the best costumes and there will be all sorts of activities on offer to help get into the Victorian theme. It will be a fabulous family day and we cannot wait to see as many people as possible in their Victorian finery.”

Blists Hill Victorian Town, Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron and The Iron Bridge Tollhouse opened for the first time in more than 100 days at the start of this month whilst the Museum of The Gorge also opened as a free entry visitor centre.

The museums have won widespread praise from visitors for the strict social distancing measures which have been put in place along with an enhanced cleaning and hygiene regime and timed entries to limit numbers on site at any one time.

They have been awarded the official We’re Good To Go standard by Visit England tourism bosses for meeting all the necessary Covid-19 regulations.

For more information about Dress Like a Victorian Day visit: https://www.ironbridge.org.uk/events/family-events/dress-like-a-victorian-day/.