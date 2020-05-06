£75,000 raised in six weeks for Mid Wales heritage railway appeal

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that Talyllyn Railway, located on the Mid Wales coast at Tywyn, has been unable to run trains since March 20. It has already missed the traditionally busy Easter period and is set to miss the first Bank Holiday in May this weekend.

Six weeks ago, an appeal was launched to raise £75,000 that would be used to cover fixed costs of £25,000 a month for three months, and the target has now been reached.

Public response has amazed general manager Stuart Williams, and donations are continuing. He thanked supporters for their contributions, which have ranged from £20 to £5,000.

“The response to our appeal has been overwhelming and I would like to say a huge thank you to everybody who has donated,” said Mr Williams.

“Exceeding our initial £75,000 target will help cover costs for longer, as we expect the virus to have an effect much further into the peak summer period than we had first thought.”

All but a skeleton staff at the railway has been furloughed under the Government’s scheme to support retained employees during the Covid-19 crisis. Reportedly, if the railway is closed until June, based on last year it will lose £250,000 in revenue, which will impact future plans.

The railway is in its 155th year of operation and in October will be celebrating the 70th anniversary of the formation of the Talyllyn Railway Preservation Society.

It is believed to have provided the inspiration for the creation of Thomas the Tank Engine by author Wilbert Awdry, who was an early volunteer on the railway.

“The railway only makes money for five months of the year and we have the potential to lose three of those months,” added Mr Williams, who has applied for support from the Government’s Economic Resilience Fund.

Mr Williams welcomes around 5,500 virtual visitors to a social media live stream every Wednesday at 10.30am, when he and engineering manager Chris Smith discuss the railway.

Online donations are still welcomed at www.justgiving.com/campaign/talyllyn-appeal2020